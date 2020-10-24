Kadoma cop killer arrested

One suspect believed to have been part of the machete-wielding artisanal miners who allegedly murdered a police officer in December last year at Good Hope Mine in Kadoma, was arrested on Tuesday following a high-speed chase with the police from Kadoma to Zhombe.

Police yesterday confirmed the arrest of Sydney Nkiwane Sipopa (46) who was on their wanted list and have now launched a manhunt for Talent Mutandwa.

Detectives received information that the two (Sipopa and Mutandwa) were at a shopping centre in Kadoma, where they were driving around in a Nissan Caravan vehicle.

Acting on the information, detectives went to the location and upon seeing the police, Mutandwa who was driving, sped off, resulting in a high speed chase.

It is alleged that they drove to Empress Mine turn off in Zhombe, where they attempted to hide behind some shops, but police pursued them.

After realising that they had been cornered, Mutandwa attempted to run over an armed police officer, resulting in warning shots being fired, but he did not stop.

Nkiwane is alleged to have jumped out of the moving vehicle and ran away, but was later arrested while receiving treatment at a clinic in the area due to injuries he sustained during the chase.

His colleague, Mutandwa fled the police after they shot the left rear tyre of the Nissan Caravan near Munyati River. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said after the arrest, Nkiwane was found in possession of an okapi knife and mbanje. The Herald