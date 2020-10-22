Trial of ex-Kwekwe magistrate, Clerk of Court kicks off

By Patrick Chitumba

The trial of former Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa (48) who was arrested together with the Clerk of Court Bright Mpiyabo (45) on allegations of abuse of office, kicked off at the Gweru magistrates court yesterday.

The pair who apppeared before Gokwe regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere, pleaded not guilty.

The trial of the duo who are on $2 000 bail each, continues today.

Rushambwa was early this year suspended from work pending investigations after he was arrested together with Mpiyabo on allegations of illegally facilitating the release of a stolen vehicle to controversial businessman Shepherd Tundiya.

Rushambwa has since been dismissed from work following a disciplinary hearing on June 1 which found him guilty and recommended his dismissal.

It is alleged that sometime in October last year, a Toyota Hilux vehicle was impounded by the police anti-corruption unit from John Mapurazi, a miner in Kwekwe.

The vehicle was allegedly taken as an exhibit after it was fraudulently imported into the country.

The State alleges the vehicle was then handed over to Zimra for customs management.

It is alleged that on December 27 last year, Mapurazi made an ex parte application seeking the release of the vehicle.

Rushambwa and Mpiyabo allegedly hatched a plan to order the release of the motor vehicle to Mapurazi.

Mpiyabo deliberately withheld the record so that the matter could be presided over by Rushambwa despite the fact that Rushambwa was on leave.

The State alleges Mpiyabo then placed the record before Rushambwa well knowing he was on leave.

Rushambwa presided over the application in the absence of Mapurazi who was now being represented by Tundiya who is not a legal practitioner.

The magistrate went on to grant the order for the release of the motor vehicle to Mapurazi showing favour to him.

The former officer-in-charge of CID Gweru, Detective Inspector Leonard Gwandu has been sentenced to three years in jail for the same case. The Chronicle.