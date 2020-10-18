Mwonzora expels dead man from MDC

Masvingo –MDC T Secretary General, Douglas Mwonzora, has expelled Dusty Zivhaze, an MDC founding member who succumbed to ulcers on July 15, 2019 from the party.

An internal memo dated July 2, 2020 and signed by Mwonzora in possession of The Mirror affirms the expulsion.

Efforts to get comment from Mwonzora were futile.

Zivhave, an MDC founding member died on July 15, 2019 at Checheche St Peters Hospital after battling ulcers. He was the secretary of information and publicity at his death.

The memo expels 34 members from Harare, Mash West, Manicaland, Mash Central, Chitungwiza, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Mat North and Mat South.

In Masvingo, the late Zivhaze was expelled along with provincial chairperson James Gumbi, Takanayi Mureyi and youth leader Philip Chingini.

“In terms of clause 5 (10)a of the constitution of the MDC party being their joining or supporting another party they have automatically terminated their membership of the MDC party led by the late Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai,” reads part of the memo. The Mirror