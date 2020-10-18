Master Peyi runs over soldier

Mutare socialite, 52-year-old Penjeni Gwinyai, popularly known as Master Peyi, has had several brushes with the law and is back in the limelight again for the wrong reasons.

The Sakubva-born socialite is under police guard at Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital in Mutare after deliberately hitting a patron with his vehicle last Friday night.

Gwinyai was remanded from his hospital bed on Monday following his arrest over the weekend on attempted murder charges.

The charges stem from a public brawl which happened at a popular Dangamvura night spot.

The Manica Post understands that following a misunderstanding, Gwinyai hit the patron with his vehicle.

The patron, Kudzai Nedziwe, is an officer within the Zimbabwe National Army.

He was left unconscious after the hit-and-run incident and is battling for his life at the ZNA-run 3 Field Hospital.

Nedziwe was first rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital before being transferred to an army-run health facility.

Gwinyai was also injured during the fracas. He was arrested and briefly detained at Dangamvura Police Station before being transferred to Victoria Chitepo Hospital after his condition deteriorated while in the holding cells.

During Monday’s hospital court session, Gwinyai was charged with attempted murder as defined in Section 189(1) as read with Section 47(1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.

Mutare magistrate Ms Nyasha Kuture presided over the case while Mrs Tawananyasha Muuya prosecuted. Gwinyai was not asked to plead and Ms Kuture remanded him in custody to October 26 for routine remand.

Mrs Muuya opposed bail on the grounds that the accused person was violent.

She stated that the state was in possession of previous convictions in which Gwinyai was found guilty of violence-related crimes.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court. Mrs Muuya said Nedziwe sustained life-threatening injuries.

“The accused person assaulted the complainant with fists after the complainant had tried to restrain him from assaulting another patron at the bottle store. After the altercation, the complainant left the bottle store for his house, but the accused person got into his vehicle and drove after him at high speed.

“He hit Nedziwe from behind. Nedziwe was thrown into the air before landing a few metres from the point of impact. The complainant passed out and is admitted at 3 Field Hospital, where his condition is critical,” said Mrs Muuya. The Manica Post