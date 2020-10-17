‘State security agents deployed to deal with Trojan Horses’, Kazembe tells critics

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe has warned that the under-fire ruling Zanu PF party has deployed state security agents to deal with critics whom he branded (Trojan Horses).

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio on Friday, Kazembe said security agents were monitoring “fake reportage, which is often motivated by subversive intentions” on social media.

“The abuse of social media and the scourge of fake reportage, which are often motivated by subversive intentions, will remain closely monitored to protect peace and stability in the country.

“Let’s be reminded that the peace we are enjoying did not come by accident as there are some among us, some Trojan Horses, working day and night to try to cause chaos in our nation. They are trying to subvert our economic revival efforts.

“They are trying to prevent our diplomatic engagement and re-engagement efforts. However, they will not succeed in this anti-people agenda of theirs. Some have gone over-drive in trying to tarnish the image of our country, which is their own country as well.

“We have witnessed a number of fake and well rehearsed abductions. We have also seen a number of people deliberately breaking the law so that they can be arrested and make the headlines, possibly for some reward from somewhere.

“We want to assure the nation that law enforcement agents are alert and the peace prevailing in the country will be guarded appropriately and jealously.

“I call upon all peace loving citizens to play their part in this journey and help fight violent crime, corruption and subversion spearheaded by malcontents whose only mission is to try to grab power unconstitutionally and violently for their own personal greed purposes and against the dictates of our democracy and constitutionalism,” Kazembe said.

This comes at a time when President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government is crafting a law, the Patriot Bill that will punish citizens who communicate with foreign governments and “harm national interests.”

The Zanu PF government said the proposed law will criminalise corresponding with a foreign government without approval and making false statements that harm the country and conniving with hostile foreign governments to harm the country.

Recently, a hashtag, #ZimbabweLivesMatter was campaigned through the social media forcing advocacy networks around the world to take information on rights abuses in Zimbabwe and mount pressure on Mnangagwa’s government to act.

The hashtag was not popular with the Zanu PF administration because it led to the coming of South Africa’s ruling African National Congress to assess the socio-political situation in the country.

Foreign embassies and leaders of other countries also condemned the situation in Zimbabwe and urged Mnangagwa to end human rights abuses.

Journalists, political activists and opposition politicians were arrested, some were abducted and tortured by suspected state security during the last four months. Nehanda Radio