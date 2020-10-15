Mnangagwa fires Supreme Court judge Justice Francis Bere

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Supreme Court Judge Justice Francis Bere after a tribunal probing him for alleged “gross misconduct” recommended his removal.

In a statement Thursday, Chief Secretary to the President and cabinet Misheck Sibanda confirmed in a statement the removal of Bere who is accused of interfering in a civil case involving his relatives.

“Following the advice of the Judicial Service Commission that the question of removing Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA ought to be investigated, the President, acting in terms of Section 187(3) of the Constitution, appointed, through Proclamation number 1 of 2020, a Tribunal to enquire into question of removal from office of the said Judge.

“The Tribunal has completed its investigations and has recommended that Honourable Justice Francis Bere JA be removed from office for acts of gross misconduct.

“His Excellency the President, accordingly, acting in terms of Section 187(8) of the Constitution, has removed the Honourable Judge from office with immediate effect,” Sibanda said in a statement.

Recently Mnangagwa set up the tribunal inquiry into the fitness of Supreme Court Judge Justice Francis Bere to hold office after a lawyer accused him of interference in a civil case involving the Zimbabwe National Road Administration and his relatives.

Justice Bere was accused of allegedly telephoning Harare lawyer Itayi Ndudzo, who was representing Zinara, asking him to consider settling a civil dispute pitting Zinara against Fremus Enterprises. Nehanda Radio