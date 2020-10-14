Robbers’ reign of terror ends

Two suspected armed robbers, believed to be part of gang that had been terrorising residents in and around Belvedere in Harare, were arrested on Monday night by members of the neighbourhood watch committee.

They were found in possession of a CZ pistol, three fully loaded magazines, dog poison, various housebreaking equipment, fake identification documents bearing the name Benjamin Madungwe, national registration number 71-083914-Y-71 and a security services driver’s licence issued on February 19, 2013.

They were immediately taken to Milton Park Police Station for further investigations before a team from the Homicide Section picked them up.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests but said he was still checking on the details of the case.

Police will issue a statement today regarding the arrests of the two.

However, sources close to the investigations said the two were still in police custody and assisting police with investigations. They will appear in court soon. Investigations have revealed that earlier on, there had been an armed robbery reported in Kuwadzana where a businesswoman who operates a bottle store lost US$700 cash to robbers.

The woman was also shot and injured during the armed robbery. It is believed the suspects could be part of the robbers involved in the case.

The incident follows a case were Polite Sibanda (30) and Khumbulani Mapingire (38), one of them suspected to be an ex-Bulawayo police officer while another was a deserting soldier, who are suspected to be part of a gang that killed a man in Harare’s Belvedere suburb and stole US$30 500 during an armed raid.

They have since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with armed robbery, murder and attempted murder.

It was alleged that on September 11 around 9pm, the gang armed themselves with an AK47 assault rifle, a pistol, a revolver and a 12-gauge shotgun and went to Mr Sawarah Shar’s house in Belvedere, before masterminding the robbery. The Herald