Father ‘rapes, impregnates’ daughter, blames a bat

By Michael Magoronga

A Kwekwe man has been arraigned before the courts for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.

The man, whose identity cannot be revealed to protect the victim, but is from Chiwundura, allegedly raped and impregnated his 19-year-old daughter.

He was arraigned before Kwekwe Magistrate Ms Mildred Matuvi facing rape charges.

He was remanded in custody to October 24 for provision of trial date.

Prosecuting, Ms Ethel Bhumhure told the court that sometime in June this year, the accused person and the complainant were staying together at a farm near Kwekwe.

One day he alledgedly sneaked into the complainant’s bedroom, Ms Bhumure told the court.

While in the bedroom, the accused person allegedly sneaked into the blankets where the complainant was sleeping.

He then threatened her with death if she dared scream before going on to rape her once.

The accused person temporarily left the room before returning after some minutes and raped the accused person twice.

After the act he threatened her with death and left the room.

The matter came to light when the complainant visited her aunt who discovered that she was pregnant.

She was taken to hospital for tests where she was discovered to be 20 weeks pregnant.

The matter was then reported to police leading to the arrest of the accused.

The accused in his defence left the court in stiches after he claimed to have gone mad after going after a bat.

“She saw a bat and screamed for help and I quickly rushed to her rescue. The bat however disappeared into darkness and we went mad. I ended up sleeping with her as I thought I was in my bedroom. We did it three times, I remember. But soon after she regained consciousness that is when I discovered I was in the wrong room,” the accused told the court. The Chronicle.