Man killed over girlfriend at shebeen

By Nkosizile Ndlovu

A suspect who was allegedly part of a gang that killed a man in Mpopoma in a fight over a girlfriend has been arrested at a hideout in his rural home in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province

Rabson Tshuma (27) a self-employed carpenter at Manwele in Mzilikazi suburb, who was in the company of accomplices who are still at large, allegedly stabbed Bhekumuzi Nkomo (28) to death at an illegal house party at a shebeen in Mpopoma suburb.

Nkomo was stabbed with a knife in the chest and shoulder and he died on the spot.

Tshuma was not asked to plead when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Miss Nomagugu Maphosa charged with murder. He was remanded in custody to 15 October and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

The State’s case as presented by the prosecutor Mr Carrington Dhliwayo is that: “On the night of 4 October 2020, at 54/1693 in Mpopoma suburb the accused person who was in the company of his accomplices who are on the run were drinking beer at a shebeen where the now deceased was also a patron.”

The court heard that an altercation ensued between the accused persons and the deceased over one of the accused persons’ girlfriends. The scuffle degenerated into a fist fight and the accused person produced a knife and stabbed Nkomo once in the chest and once on the shoulder.

The accused and his accomplices, who are still on the run, fled from the seen. A post mortem was conducted and it was ascertained that the cause of death was haemorrhagic shock, chest (viscera) bleeding and chest stabbing. The Chronicle