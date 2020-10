Tsenengamu will spend another night in custody after bail ruling postponed

Former Zanu PF Mashonaland Central youth chairperson Godfrey Tsenengamu will spend another night in custody after Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna said he was yet to complete his bail ruling.

Tsenengamu appeared in court on spurious charges of allegedly inciting public violence in connection with the 31st July protests against corruption and mismanagement in Zimbabwe.

Magistrate Nduna said he should be done deciding on his bail ruling by tomorrow morning.