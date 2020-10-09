Prince Dube grabs player of the month award in Tanzania

By Marshall Bwanya

Zimbabwe warriors’ forward Prince ‘Mgadafi’ Dube has been named Tanzania Premier League player of the month following his sterling performances with his club Azama FC.

Dube a former Supersport and Highlanders gunman currently has an excellent scoring record leading the scoring charts with five goals and two assists having featured in four games.

The prestigious accolade is his first since his arrival in the East African league in August ahead of the 2020/21 season from Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

Azam FC currently leads the log with the perfect record of 15 points having played a total of five games.

The 23-year-old striker beat Simba Sports Club midfielder Clatous Chama and his own fellow teammate, goalkeeper David Mapigano to scoop the award.

Mgadafi’s coach, Aristica Cioaba also walked away with the coach of the month accolade.