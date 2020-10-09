Jah Prayzah unveils MTM transport business

By Marshall Bwanya

Singer Mukudzeyi Mukombe affectionately known by his moniker Jah Prayzah has ventured in the transport business unveiling the Military Touch Movement (MTM) Trucks, logistics company.

MMT Trucks is evident that Jah Prayzah is making major power moves diversifying his brand in other sectors which ought to be an inspiration to other local artistes to invest their earnings before their careers hit rock bottom.

Ecstatic Jah Prayzah on Thursday took to social media to write an emotional statement reminiscent of his humble beginnings in Uzumba when he used to play with half cut bricks pretending they were haulage trucks.

“I remember pushing those half cut bricks as it pulls another full brick behind it with a string in the dusty roads of Uzumba.

“Ndiwo aiva ma gonyeti edu munguva yacho.

Translation: “These were our trucks at that time.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, today I present to you MTM Trucks, with a fleet to handle all road freight needs, I say ‘Military Touch Movement, we move for you,” Jah Prayzah wrote.

The Munyaradzi hit maker is one of the few exceptional new generation artists that are actually investing in potentially lucrative business ventures especially in these treacherous times of the novel Covid-19 pandemic.

Jah Prayzah or JP recently bought a residential stand in the opulent Borrowdale suburb in the capital.

The on a roll Donhonzo hitmaker was also recently nominated in the prestigious African Entertainment Awards, USA (AEAUSA), for the best Entertainer Of The Year category.

In this category JP will be competing against other major African artistes including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz and Yemi Alade. Nehanda Radio