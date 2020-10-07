Govt spent USD$10,6 billion without budget approval in Parly- Biti

The Zanu PF administration spent US$10,6 billion between 2015 and 2018 outside budget allocations and without the approval of Parliament, chairman of the Public Accounts Portfolio Committee (PAC) Tendai Biti has revealed.

Speaking on Monday during the hearing on the proposed Finance Adjustment Bill before the PAC, Biti said this was an invasion of the Constitution.

Biti said the decision by the Finance Ministry was a “massive invasion of the Constitution” as it used “abnormal finances outside the budget allocation”.

According to Biti, the US$10,6 billion was spent during the peak of the controversial government’s Command Agriculture Programme.

Biti added that the Zanu PF government ignored the Constitution as its ministry spent funds “recklessly” even after Auditor-General Mildred Chiri had, in her audit reports, exposed the over-expenditure figures.

Biti was also addressing senior officials from the Finance ministry led by chief director of expenditure management, Pfungwa Kunaka, that the Treasury should have followed the law.

“The over expenditure by the Finance ministry was a massive invasion of the Constitution. This was outside the allocated budget. This is a deficit on top of a deficit. Very abnormal. These amounts are extraordinary,” Biti said.

Kunaka in response said the Ministry had understood expectations of the Parliament and the need to bring the Bill to closure.

“Treasury now fully appreciates the expectations of PAC, in particular the need to bring this Financial Adjustment Bill to closure,” he said.