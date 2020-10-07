High Court orders Chikurubi to release Mamombe after 12 days of detention

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Esther Muremba has ordered the immediate release of MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe from Chikurubi Maximum Prison where the State claimed it wanted to conduct a mental health assessment of her.

Mamombe had been detained by Magistrate Bianca Makwande in order for doctors to evaluate her under the Mental Health Act.

MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the latest development.

“The High Court has ordered the immediate release of Joanah Ruvimbo Mamombe from Chikurubi Maximum Prison. The Magistrates’ Court had unlawfully ordered her detention for a mental health assessment,” she said.

Mamombe is facing charges of faking disappearance together with party colleagues Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova.

The MDC Alliance MP Mamombe and party colleagues Chimbiri and Marova were arrested by police in May this year for participating in a demonstration where they were calling for the government to provide food to the poor during Covid-19 lockdown.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed their arrest. But the trio were abducted from police custody by suspected state security agents and released four days later with several injuries in the rural area of Bindura outside the capital city.

They were arrested and charged with allegations of faking their disappearance before being released through a $10 000 bail by the High Court. Nehanda Radio