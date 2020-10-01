Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsFeaturedNews

Mwonzora recalls ten more MDC Alliance MPs including VP Kore

35,596

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The MDC-T has recalled ten MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament, including the main opposition’s Vice president Lynette Karenyi.

MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora
MDC-T Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora

The decision to recall is reportedly led by embattled reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

The recalled are, Dorcas Sibanda, (Bulawayo Proportional Representation) Caston Matewu, (Marondera Central) Lynette Karenyi Kore, (Proportional Rep.) Concilia Chinanzvavana, (Proportional Rep. Zvimba) Susan Matsunga, (Mufakose) Prince Dubeko Sibanda, (Binga North)
Vunganai Tarusenga, Eric Murai, (Highfields East) Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah) and Etheridge Kureva (Epworth).

Related Articles

Mudenda tries to block Karenyi from exposing unfair…

24,520

Khupe aide supports seizure of Harvest House by youths and…

39,516

MDC youths occupy Harvest House and demand party leaders…

50,457

Full Text: Statement by MDC youths occupying Harvest House +…

88,953

MDC-T has already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors accusing them of supporting the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora and the MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe got the powers to recall from a May Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership illegitimate and instructed the party to go for an extraordinary congress through the 2014 structures.

Chamisa has since declined to respect the order, arguing that it was influenced by the rival ruling party Zanu PF.

The latest recalls come at a time when MDC youths under 2014 structures Paul Gorekore, Harare Province Chairperson took over the Harvest House Headquarters on Monday and demanded that party leaders reunite the party.

Mwonzora has accused the youths of being sent by Chamisa to reoccupy the party headquarters.

Meanwhile observers are saying the recalls are vindictive and a result of frustration felt by Mwonzora.

You might also like More from author
Comments