Mwonzora recalls ten more MDC Alliance MPs including VP Kore

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The MDC-T has recalled ten MDC Alliance legislators from Parliament, including the main opposition’s Vice president Lynette Karenyi.

The decision to recall is reportedly led by embattled reinstated MDC-T Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

The recalled are, Dorcas Sibanda, (Bulawayo Proportional Representation) Caston Matewu, (Marondera Central) Lynette Karenyi Kore, (Proportional Rep.) Concilia Chinanzvavana, (Proportional Rep. Zvimba) Susan Matsunga, (Mufakose) Prince Dubeko Sibanda, (Binga North)

Vunganai Tarusenga, Eric Murai, (Highfields East) Wellington Chikombo (Glen Norah) and Etheridge Kureva (Epworth).

MDC-T has already recalled more than 35 MDC Alliance MPs and councillors accusing them of supporting the main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa.

Mwonzora and the MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe got the powers to recall from a May Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa’s leadership illegitimate and instructed the party to go for an extraordinary congress through the 2014 structures.

Chamisa has since declined to respect the order, arguing that it was influenced by the rival ruling party Zanu PF.

The latest recalls come at a time when MDC youths under 2014 structures Paul Gorekore, Harare Province Chairperson took over the Harvest House Headquarters on Monday and demanded that party leaders reunite the party.

Mwonzora has accused the youths of being sent by Chamisa to reoccupy the party headquarters.

Meanwhile observers are saying the recalls are vindictive and a result of frustration felt by Mwonzora.