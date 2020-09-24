High Court blocks recall of Mafume, two other councillors

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The High Court has blocked the Minister of Local Government, July Moyo from recalling Harare Mayor Councillor Jacob Mafume and ordered the reinstatement of two councillors.

The High court ordered the reinstatement of Bulawayo ward 4 Councillor Arnold Batirayi and Mutare Ward 12 Councillor Simon Chabuka.

MDC Alliance confirmed on Twitter.

“The High Court has interdicted the Min of Local Govt from recalling Mayor Jacob Mafume. The court also ordered the reinstatement of Bulawayo Councillor, Arnold Batirayi & Mutare Councillor, Simon Chabuka. “Benjamin” who had “recalled” the councillors didn’t attend, ” MDC Alliance said.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) this week recalled Mafume who was in office for only a month on grounds that he was no longer serving the interests of the party he belonged to at the 2018 election.

PDP is led by MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti who is a signatory in the MDC Alliance but there seems to be another faction led by Mrs Lucia Matibenga and Secretary-General Benjamin Rukanda orchestrating the recall of Mafume.

This comes at a time all MDC Alliance leaders who are sympathetic with the opposition president Nelson Chamisa are being recalled by Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T.

Infuriated, Khupe recently chopped down more than 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors who registered support for the main opposition MDC Alliance and its leader Chamisa.