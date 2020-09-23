WATCH: Komichi lashing out at Khupe for trying to grab MDC-T name

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

An old video of Morgen Komichi praising Morgan Tsvangirai and attacking Thokozani Khupe for trying to grab the MDC name has emerged creating an embarrassing situation for the senator who is now fighting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa while supporting Khupe’s MDC-T.

Komichi was addressing MDC Alliance supporters after the death of the opposition party founding father Tsvangirai when he endorsed the MDC Alliance as a party representing a diverse group of political parties in Zimbabwe.

He said Khupe was a rebel after she grabbed the MDC-T name from MDC Alliance leader Chamisa.

But now Komichi has joined Khupe’s MDC-T and he has already declared that the MDC-T will be contesting in the by elections as MDC Alliance.

Infuriated, Khupe recently chopped down more than 30 Members of Parliament (MPs) and councillors who registered support for the main opposition MDC Alliance and its leader Chamisa.

Harare City Council is now left with 27 councillors as 11 councillors were recently recalled by Khupe who accused them of supporting Chamisa.

Khupe got the powers to recall from a controversial Supreme Court ruling that declared Chamisa an illegitimate leader of the opposition MDC-T left by late former leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

“Ndozvibvunza mubvunzo wekuti deno Morgan Tsvangirai our President vasina kuuya neMDC Alliance nhasi tingadai tiri papi. Deno nhasi tiri papi nekuti Thokozani wakuzviti ndiye anonzi “T”. KaT kamurikuona kaya kakamirira Thokozani. Chisiyanayi nako.

“VaTsvangirai vakasiya vakupai gwara rinonzi MDC Alliance. Saka tinotenda muvono wababa Tsvangirai. Vakanga vaona kuti ndirikuenda kunaMwari asi ndikaenda ndichisiya gwara iri, vana venyika vachatambura.

Ndobva vakokorodza hama dzavo vana babaBiti, Ncube, Mtambara, Ngarivhume, Zanu Ndonga vakati huyai tifome chinonzi MDC Alliance nekuti zvichaitika kana ndafa zvichakutambudzai. Deno tatisina chinonzi MDC Alliance nhasi nematare eZanu PF arikuCourt aya taimira papi. Zvino Thokozani wakadzva.

“Morgan Tsvangirai left us with the MDC Alliance after he realised that there would be problems. Now rebellious Thokozani Khupe has taken the MDC-T. The letter “T” represents her. Leave her alone because it’s a bogus party.

“Tsvangirai had to unite Biti, Ncube, Mutambara, Ngarivhume and Zanu Ndonga to form the existing MDC Alliance. It was not going to be easy to fight Zanu PF in Court if we did not have the alliance,” Komichi said.

Zvinonzi: Zino irema rinosekerera newarisingadi… Just seen this old video. Is this the same Morgan Komichi who is now saying the MDC Alliance belongs to Khupe? Is this what is meant by: ‘As fake as a politician’s smile!?’ Hapeno amunawoye🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gKm0iIrIsk — Violet Gonda (@violetgonda) September 22, 2020

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com on Tuesday Komichi said the MDC-T would go to by elections and 2023 elections with the name MDC-Alliance.

Speaking at a conference where the MDC-T was celebrating the 21st Anniversary 2020 led by acting leader Khupe and Secretary general Douglas Mwonzora and at Harvest House, Komichi declared the rebranding of the MDC-T into MDC Alliance.

“From today we are the MDC Alliance,” Komichi told a handful group of supporters who came to attend the function.

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya took it to Twitter and claimed that the decision by MDC-T was “foolish”.

“From today we are the MDC Alliance’, Morgen Komichi has just said at the MDC T anniversary. This is ahead of the nomination court set for 9 October 2020. That’s what @DMwonzora and group are told to do by ZANU PF and its state agents; so where is MDC-T; this is very Foolish.

“Now they have changed their name from MDC-T to MDC Alliance. Foolish puppets!” Ruhanya said.