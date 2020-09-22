Musona finds his radar in Belgium

Warriors skipper, Knowledge Musona, is back among the goal scorers in the Belgian Pro-League after a fine one-hour show for KAS Eupen on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who is being played in a midfield role by his coach, behind the three KAS Eupen forwards, struck after 53 minutes against Royal Antwerp.

The Warriors talisman doubled his team’s lead, after the impressive Smail Prevljak had converted a first-half penalty, to put them on the path to victory.

However, the visitors lost their thrust, and allowed the hosts to claw their way back in a match that ended 2-2.

However, the Pandas could not collect maximum points from that game as Nigerian Junior Pius equalised for Antwerp with a brace, late in the second half.

Musona was withdrawn just after the hour.

But, by then, he had put in a fine shift for his team with a goal, after an assist from Prevljak, the German international.

His hour-long shift saw him get a rating of 7.11 out of 10 from the authoritative who.scoredwho.com website.

That was the third best individual performance, from the visitors, with Belgian, Jens Cools, topping the rankings with 7.59 out of 10.

Another Belgian, Senna Mali Miangue, had a rating of 7.23 out of 10 while the influential Prevljak had a rating of 7.10 out of 10.

Given Musona played for just about an hour, his rating shows he put in quite a shift and that will come as good news for Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic.

Musona’s last goal had come back in February when he was first loaned to the club.

The Smiling Assassin has always played the leading role, when it comes to the Warriors, and his good form always means good news for the national team.

Musona made two key passes, during the match, with an impressive pass accuracy of 80.8 percent.

He was the second best, on the night, for his team with Prevljak having an 83.3 percent pass accuracy rate.

The Zimbabwe captain had 39 touches during the match.

Meanwhile, his Warriors counterpart, Ovidy Karuru, is club-hunting again following the expiry of his contract with South African Premiership side, Stellenbosch FC.

The midfielder joined the Cape Town side in January from AmaZulu in a short-term deal.

The 31-year-old made 10 appearances, in all competitions, in the second half of the season.

But, according to South African media, the team, which is under the guidance of Steve Barker, have opted against renewing his contract.

And could this be the end for Karuru?

The Zimbabwe international, who also had stints in France with US Boulogne and OH Leuven, first arrived in South Africa to play for Kaizer Chiefs in 2014.

He then moved to AmaZulu and Stellenbosch FC.

He remains a stalwart of the Warriors squad, some 13 years after making his debut, and has had a huge impact in the COSAFA Cup, in the past.

He scored six goals as Zimbabwe romped to the title in 2017.

It remains to be seen if he will be part of Zimbabwe squad which coach, Zdravko Logarusic, is set to call for the upcoming back-to-back AFCON qualifiers against Algeria in November. The Croatian, who is still holed up in his home country, is expected to return soon to kick-start preparations for the showdown against Algeria.

Logarusic has been increasingly getting frustrated at lack of activity, during the lockdown, but that has changed as he monitors some of his players playing in the foreign leagues. With the domestic league yet to get the green-light to resume, the coach is likely to rely on players plying their trade outside the country and are active.

The South African Premiership, where the bulk of national team players come from, was recently concluded and will start next month.

In Europe, the leagues have just started and, last week, the Zimbabwean trio of Marvelous Nakamba, Macauley Bonne and Jordan Zemura shone for their respective teams.

Zemura was one of the stars of the show as his English Championship side AFC Bournemouth knocked out Premiership side Crystal Palace from the Carrabao Cup.

Bonne played just 45 minutes for Charlton Athletic, in their 0-3 loss at West Ham.

Tino Kadewere featured in his second match for Lyon.

He came in the second period and was unfortunate his point blank header was punched by Nimes ‘keeper, Baptiste Reynet,

Lyon, who have had a miserable start to the campaign, stumbled to a goalless draw at home on Friday.

Kadewere’s club have collected five points from their four league games, having won once so far. Former Highlanders, forward Prince Dube, is enjoying a good run in the Tanzanian top-flight league where he has started on fire.

The fans already love their Prince, who assisted in his season-opener, before finding the target in his second match. The Herald