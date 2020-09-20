No mortuary in Mutasa

By Ray Bande

Mutasa Central constituency has no mortuary and villagers in the largely remote area either incur costs in taking the deceased to Hauna or Mutare.

At times funeral proceedings are fast tracked before bodies go bad.

Speaking to journalists during a tour of the constituency, which was facilitated by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) today, Member of the House of Assembly Mr Trevor Saruwaka said they have since completed the construction of a mortuary at Dada Health Centre but the facility is yet to be opened for public use.

“We have no mortuary in the whole Mutasa Central Constituency. We take our deceased relatives to either Hauna Hospital, Old Mutare Hospital, Mutare Provincial Hospital or fast track funeral proceedings.

This is an issue that has been troubling us for years and we implore authorities to intervene and help communities around,” he said.

Hauna Hospital falls under Mutasa North, Old Mutare is in Mutasa South while Mutare Provincial is in Mutare Central constituency. The Manica Post