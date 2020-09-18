Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

PoliticsCrimes & CourtsFeaturedNews

Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwean Booker Prize nominee to appear in court

14,406

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga is set to appear in court in Zimbabwe just days after reaching the six-book shortlist for the Booker Prize.

Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga, centre, and a colleague Julie Barnes hold placards as they are arrested on July 31, 2020 in Harare. (ZINYANGE AUNTONY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)
Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga, centre, and a colleague Julie Barnes hold placards as they are arrested on July 31, 2020 in Harare. (ZINYANGE AUNTONY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES)

Dangarembga was arrested in July during anti-government protests.

By the time of her arrest she had been nominated in the longlist for the prize.

Her trial is now set to begin, and she has tweeted a photo while waiting to attend court:

Related Articles

After arrest, novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga decries state…

21,626

Tsitsi Dangarembga – Booker Prize nominee arrested in…

37,970

Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in the…

28,961

Dangarembga’s new film ‘Nnenna’ on cards

8,289

In July, Dangarembga and other protesters were bundled into a police lorry while carrying placards during a protest against corruption and economic mismanagement.

Images of security forces beating civilians prompted global outrage.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa later vowed to “flush out” his opponents. BBC News

You might also like More from author
Comments