Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwean Booker Prize nominee to appear in court

Author Tsitsi Dangarembga is set to appear in court in Zimbabwe just days after reaching the six-book shortlist for the Booker Prize.

Dangarembga was arrested in July during anti-government protests.

By the time of her arrest she had been nominated in the longlist for the prize.

Her trial is now set to begin, and she has tweeted a photo while waiting to attend court:

Waiting to go into court with Loveridge and Terrence. Loveridge and Terrence were tortured by state agents on 31 July. The state agents kept asking the lads who was paying them to stand up for themselves. I was asked that question once. That’s the kind of state we have. pic.twitter.com/VZsKsFgRN7 — Tsitsi Dangarembga (@efie41209591) September 18, 2020

In July, Dangarembga and other protesters were bundled into a police lorry while carrying placards during a protest against corruption and economic mismanagement.

Images of security forces beating civilians prompted global outrage.

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa later vowed to “flush out” his opponents. BBC News