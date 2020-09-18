No SAVIOUR: Kasukuwere declares undying love for ruling Zanu PF

Exiled former Zanu PF political commissar, Saviour Kasukuwere, has claimed that he is still committed to Zanu PF adding that the ruling party was “key to sustainable national development.”

Kasukuwere, a former cabinet minister, fled the country together with then ministers Patrick Zhuwao and Jonathan Moyo among others soon after the military coup that ousted the late former president Robert Mugabe in November 2017

The former ministers were opposed to Mnangagwa’s take-over as President and fled the country fearing persecution. Despite Mnangagwa seeking their extradition from their hideout in South Africa over corruption charges, Kasukuwere has declared his undying support for Zanu PF.

“I remain a card carrying member of the party until due process is carried in line with the party’s constitution. I remain committed to the party which is key to sustainable national development,” Kasukuwere said on Twitter.

During the peak of factionalism in Zimbabwe, the G40 faction had an upper hand, with the former first Lady Grace Mugabe as their centre of power.

Their consulate was left exposed after the November 2017 military coup and most of them ran for cover into foreign countries.

After the death of Mugabe in 2019, the dying G40 corral was set for revival purportedly under the auspices of Jonathan Moyo, Kasukuwere and Zhuwao.