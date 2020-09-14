“They are terrorising me every day” Sikhala says after judgment on bail reserved

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

High Court Judge Justice Erica Ndewere has reserved judgement on the bail appeal by incarcerated opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala.

Ndewere said the Clerk of Court will advise defence lawyers and law officers when her ruling will be ready to be handed down.

Sikhala was arrested last month and charged with inciting violence in connection with July 31st protests against corruption.

One of his lawyers Harrison Nkomo said they were happy that the High Court had given the chance to argue over Sikhala bail hearing against the State.

He however, said his client was unhealthy.

“I’m glad to announce that consistent with our wish, today the High Court has granted us an opportunity to argue a bail appeal in respect of his case against the State.

“We argued before Justice Ndewere who apparently has reserved Judgement to consider the cases that she was referred to and the submissions.

“Once she is ready, she indicates that she will advise us. He still has challenges with his health. He has swollen feet and sadly his private doctor hasn’t had access to see him in prison,” Nkomo said.

In an interview with Nehanda Radio, when Sikhala arrived at the High Court earlier in the morning, the Zengeza West MP said he was being persecuted at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“They are terrorising me every day and the abuse has even extended to some officials,” Sikhala said.

The arrest of Sikhala came a month after the arrest of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who recently exposed alleged government corruption involving President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s son, Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US $60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

But Chin’ono was also arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

They were also charged for inciting violence in connection with 31st July protests against corruption. They spent 45 days at Chikurubi before being granted bail two weeks ago.