Prince wants to continue hitting back of net for Azam

By Mehluli Sibanda

After providing an assist as well as scoring a brace in Azam’s opening two fixtures in the Tanzanian Premier League, Prince Dube has expressed his desire to carry on giving his best for his new club.

The Warriors striker has started off his career in Tanzania in brilliant style, with three goals and an assist in the four competitive matches he has played since he joined Azam from Highlanders last month.

Last Monday, he weighed in with an assist for Zambian Obrey Chirwa to head in the goal as Azam started off their campaign with a 1-0 triumph against Tanzania Police.

On Friday, Dube became the first player to score a brace in the Tanzanian Premier League 2020/21 season when he struck twice in the second-half to guide Azam to a 2-0 win over Coastal Union. He showed great skill in being able to use both his feet with equal force.

Dube scored the first goal with the left foot and tucked in the second with the right. In a post-match interview with Azam TV, the 23-year-old said he wanted to give everyone at Azam what he thinks they deserve.

“All I can say is that I want to do my best, the coaches brought me to add some value so I just want to repay them for the faith that they showed in me, so I want to do my best, give those fans what they want, give everyone around Azam what they deserve. I want to do my best, do it for the team,’’ said Dube.

On his chances of winning the Golden Boot, Dube said he wanted to carry on hitting the back of the net.

“I wish to continue scoring more goals, whatever will happen at the end of the season I will be grateful but for me I want to help the team, do the best for Azam FC, they welcomed me with love so I have to do my best to give them what they deserve,’’ he said.

One of the massive benefits that Dube will get from playing for Azam is that all his goals will be captured live on Azam TV, which makes it easy for scouts from overseas teams to spot his talent.

It should come as no surprise if he earns a move to one of the world’s top leagues by January if he maintains the consistency he has shown so far.

Highlanders must be certainly yearning for Dube’s move to an overseas club since they are said to be entitled to 30 percent of the transfer fee in the event the player is sold by Azam. The Sunday News