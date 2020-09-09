Family devastated after suspected gang shoot-out leaves 10-year-old boy dead

By Shakirah Thebus

Nahemiah Claasen, 10, who was shot in the head during a suspected gang shoot-out, died yesterday.

His father Alan Bent said the family was devastated.

“He was so young,” he added.

Nahemiah was wounded on Monday morning in Parkers Walk, Parkwood.

Grassy Park Community Police Forum’s Philip Bam added: “We are not quite sure whether it was a crossfire or someone shooting and it hit the boy, but the police are investigating those circumstances.

“We believe that it is never the child who is in the way, but the bullets. In the old days, the criminals and gangsters had respect for old people and children. They wouldn’t fire when there were children in the area.

“The police have arrested somebody and two other people who are being held because they harboured the suspect.

“Parkwood has always been very volatile. There is a shooting going on most days and even though the community is upset about this shooting, tomorrow there will be more shootings. The shooters are not being placed under control. They are repeat offenders and people who should not be on the streets.”

The area’s ward councillor William Akim said he visited the family yesterday.

“I spoke to the grandmother. She said that (Nahemiah) was in a very critical condition. I was in the area when the shooting took place.

“From the information I received, two youngsters from rival gangs with illegal guns saw another gang member in the same road and they started shooting. Parents don’t raise their kids to be gangsters.

“We need more programmes to curb these activities. I have also noticed that these youngsters don’t have a fear; it’s as if they have a law of their own.”

Community activist Rashaad Allen said several residents held an evening of prayer in gang hotspots on Monday.

“Pagad (People Against Gangsterism and Drugs) was also present. People were angry,” Allen said.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a suspect, aged 22, had been arrested and would appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon. Cape Argus