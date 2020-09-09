Desmond and Leah Tutu safe after escaping fire at Hermanus retirement village

By Theolin Tembo |IOL|

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu are safe after managing to escape a fire at their retirement village on Wednesday morning.

The news of the fire was shared by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, where the beloved couple extended their gratitude to everyone involved in their rescue.

“Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and Mrs Leah Tutu have extended their love and gratitude to staff at their retirement village and members of the local fire department after a fire damaged the living area of their cottage in Hermanus, in the Southern Cape.

“The couple did not sustain any injuries and were in good spirits considering events that unfolded around daybreak today,” the foundation said.

The Tutus added: “We cannot thank the staff at the village enough for their kindness and quick action; or members of the fire department, unsung heroes, on whose courage one leans in the most difficult circumstances. God bless them all.”

The foundation said that the cause of the fire is unknown, but it is believed to have been triggered by a faulty gas heater. Cape Argus