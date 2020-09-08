Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Prince Dube finding his feet in Tanzania

7,176

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe international Prince Dube marked his Tanzanian league debut with an assist as Azam FC opened their 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Tanzania Police at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

FILE Picture of former Highlanders forward Prince Dube (left) after he scored in his second appearance for his new side Azam to give his side a win against KMC.
FILE Picture of former Highlanders forward Prince Dube (left) after he scored in his second appearance for his new side Azam to give his side a win against KMC.

The former Bosso striker, who has wasted no time in making his presence felt in Tanzania, broke loose on the left after recieving the ball from countryman Bruce Kangwa and used his pace to create enough space for himself to flight a dangerous ball into the box.

Aubrey Chirwa rose the highest to nod the ball home for what would be the only goal of the match.

Related Articles

Highlanders receive Prince Dube transfer fee

9,551

Brickwall on Somvubu Secondary’s bid for Prince Dube…

9,569

Somvubu Secondary School demands compensation for Prince…

49,918

Prince Dube pockets US$40k signing on fee

35,481

Kangwa and Never Tigere, formerly with FC Platinum, were the other Zimbabweans that featured for Azam in that game.

Dube, who has adapted perfectly to life in Tanzania, seems to have forged what is promising to be a deadly partnership with Chirwa.

When Dube scored his first goal for Azam in a friendly match against KMC a week ago, Chirwa was the provider.

The brilliant build-up to the goal saw Dube and Chirwa involved in an interchange of passes before the latter neatly set up the assist with a perfect back heel onto the path of Dube, who fired home from a distance.

Dube will be hoping to continue that goal scoring form if he is to command a regular first team jersey at the 2014 league champions. The Chronicle

You might also like More from author
Comments