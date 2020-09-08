Prince Dube finding his feet in Tanzania

By Ricky Zililo

Zimbabwe international Prince Dube marked his Tanzanian league debut with an assist as Azam FC opened their 2020/21 Tanzanian Premier League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Tanzania Police at the Azam Complex Stadium in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

The former Bosso striker, who has wasted no time in making his presence felt in Tanzania, broke loose on the left after recieving the ball from countryman Bruce Kangwa and used his pace to create enough space for himself to flight a dangerous ball into the box.

Aubrey Chirwa rose the highest to nod the ball home for what would be the only goal of the match.

Kangwa and Never Tigere, formerly with FC Platinum, were the other Zimbabweans that featured for Azam in that game.

Dube, who has adapted perfectly to life in Tanzania, seems to have forged what is promising to be a deadly partnership with Chirwa.

When Dube scored his first goal for Azam in a friendly match against KMC a week ago, Chirwa was the provider.

The brilliant build-up to the goal saw Dube and Chirwa involved in an interchange of passes before the latter neatly set up the assist with a perfect back heel onto the path of Dube, who fired home from a distance.

Dube will be hoping to continue that goal scoring form if he is to command a regular first team jersey at the 2014 league champions. The Chronicle