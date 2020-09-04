Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Katsande says they remain calm

15,644

By Chioniso Mashakada

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande says they are not feeling any pressure going into final day of the season

Willard Katsande
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the Absa Premiership 2018/19 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg on 05 January 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Chiefs are on top of the standings, tied on 56 points together with second placed Mamelodi Sundowns, separated by goal difference.

“It’s that time of the season where everyone is waiting for the outcome of the last match of the season.

Related Articles

Could Khama Billiat be Chiefs’ hero?

8,172

Khama’s parents park the bus…Dad, mum rally behind…

58,674

‘We are still in control’

7,536

Chiefs coach concedes Billiat isn’t flying

9,440

“We are not feeling any pressure; we are very much aware of the goal difference. All we need to do is to win out match on Saturday.

“We just need to do our job well, get a win and become champions. A win will obviously take us to a promised land nomatter the result from another end.

“We have been on top of the log and we know what to do in such times, God is on our side and we believe that everything happens for a reason.”

The former Warriors captain believes that his fellow Zimbabwean Khama Billiat will deliver.

“We are at a good frame of mind and Khama coming to the part when we need him the most, we can’t just wait for Saturday so that we get our job done and win the trophy for our fans they have been waiting for a long time.

“We are not feeling pressure, it’s been a hell of good bubble in the camp, we are embracing the challenge.” he said. H-Metro

You might also like More from author
Comments