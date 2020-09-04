Katsande says they remain calm

By Chioniso Mashakada

Kaizer Chiefs vice-captain Willard Katsande says they are not feeling any pressure going into final day of the season

Chiefs are on top of the standings, tied on 56 points together with second placed Mamelodi Sundowns, separated by goal difference.

“It’s that time of the season where everyone is waiting for the outcome of the last match of the season.

“We are not feeling any pressure; we are very much aware of the goal difference. All we need to do is to win out match on Saturday.

“We just need to do our job well, get a win and become champions. A win will obviously take us to a promised land nomatter the result from another end.

“We have been on top of the log and we know what to do in such times, God is on our side and we believe that everything happens for a reason.”

The former Warriors captain believes that his fellow Zimbabwean Khama Billiat will deliver.

“We are at a good frame of mind and Khama coming to the part when we need him the most, we can’t just wait for Saturday so that we get our job done and win the trophy for our fans they have been waiting for a long time.

“We are not feeling pressure, it’s been a hell of good bubble in the camp, we are embracing the challenge.” he said. H-Metro