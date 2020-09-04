Could Khama Billiat be Chiefs’ hero?

In the potential title decider between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns, who will be left in tears?

In the penultimate round of fixtures in the Absa Premiership, both Chiefs and Sundowns grabbed victories, meaning they remain tied on 56 points at the top of the league table.

While Masandawana dominated their tie against Polokwane City, Amakhosi narrowly defeated Chippa United thanks to a first-half goal from Khama Billiat, which was only his second of the season.

It will surely be a confidence booster for the highest-paid player in the Premier Soccer League.

On The Carwash with Teko Modise and Sean Roberts, the hosts debated whether Billiat’s heroics could secure the title for Chiefs.

Former Sundowns midfielder Teko Modise stated: “I think it’s brilliant to see Khama back on the scoresheet. You can tell that he’s been stressed, there’s been so much pressure on him, you can tell from his face.

We tend to forget the pressure that these players are (under). The pressure that Kaizer Chiefs are under is not because they’ve been number one (for so long), it’s because it’s been so many years. Both teams won so the last game is gonna be a movie.”

Former Ajax Cape Town goalkeeper Sean Roberts made a bold prediction for Chiefs’ final match of the season, stating: “I’m gonna go dramatic. It’s gonna be 1-1 with Chiefs and Baroka until the last minute, and Khama Billiat to score in the 93rd minute and all of a sudden he’s an Amakhosi hero yet again.” — Soccer Laduma