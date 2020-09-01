Mpilo sets up ward for Covid-19 suspects

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Mpilo Central Hospital has set up a ward to house patients showing Covid-19 symptoms before they are moved to United Bulawayo Hospitals if positive.

This will help reduce the number of cross infections from both hospitals as the country continues to put measures to fight the global pandemic which has claimed 196 lives so far.

Those who test positive will be moved to UBH’s Richard Morris Hospital where all Covid-19 patients are being treated pending renovations at the designed Old Bartley Memorial Block within the same institution.

Mpilo acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed this development, saying it was part of measures that Government was putting in place in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“We have set up a ward for people under investigation for Covid-19 and it is those patients suspected to be positive but are waiting for results. We will then move them to UBH if they are positive,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“If they’re negative then they will be treated at Mpilo and we will also reduce the risk of mixing them with other patients to avoid cross infection.”

The ward was set up during the weekend and is already available for any patient with Covid-19 symptoms.

Professor Ngwenya added that Mpilo, when funding is availed, will open a high dependency unit which can hold eight to ten Covid-19 patients.

“This unit will be for patients presenting mild and moderate Covid-19 symptoms but not needing intensive care unit.

“We will implement all these measures once funding is availed as we are expecting extra money to come from the head office,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prof Ngwenya has applauded the IAM4BYO FIGHTING COVID Initiative which recently handed over a refrigerator and a jojo tank to the public institution.

“We were very happy as the fridge will capacitate our ability to keep more specimens and reagents at the lab where we are doing Covid-19 tests. The water tank will ensure that we have continuous water supply to the lab so we are extremely grateful to the trust people who put their heads together to empower the hospital,” said Prof Ngwenya. The Chronicle