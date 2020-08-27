Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsFeaturedNews

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba tests positive for coronavirus

14,350

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been left out of France’s squad with Eduardo Camavinga earning a call-up in his place.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Tottenham’s Tanguy Ndombele has also tested positive. Les Bleus take on Sweden and Croatia in the Nations League on their return to action, but will be without the Premier League duo.

Pogba’s United teammate, Anthony Martial, is in the squad. The news comes after several Chelsea stars were forced into isolation after a breakout of Covid-19 derailed their pre-season plans.

Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Fikayo Tomori are among those in isolation, having all recently holidayed in Mykonos.

Related Articles

Pogba doesn’t know Souness

11,377

United ‘disgusted’ by racist abuse of Pogba . . . Rashford…

9,816

Solskjaer insists Pogba is ‘going to stay’

7,749

Man U thrash Leeds

7,115

Blues boss Frank Lampard has begun pre-season at Cobham, but will need to wait to be joined by those players in quarantine.

Abraham and Mount were both named by Gareth Southgate in the England squad for upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark. Daily Mirror

You might also like More from author
Comments