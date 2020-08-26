Gwanda cop dies in traffic accident

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

A Gwanda-based cop died on the spot after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and crashed into a tree along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road in Nsindi area.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at around 8PM at the 106km peg.

He said Paul Chiwoto (45) who was stationed at Gwanda Traffic was on his way to Gwanda from Bulawayo when the incident occurred.

“I can confirm that we recorded a fatal road accident involving a member of the police force which occurred along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. Paul Chiwoto who was stationed at Gwanda Traffic was travelling along the said road in a Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“Upon reaching the 106-kilometre peg in Nsindi area he lost control of the vehicle which veered off the road and hit a tree. The scene was attended by the police and his body was taken to Gwanda Provincial Hospital mortuary,” he said.

In another incident, a mine worker from Gwanda died after a shaft he was working in collapsed, burying him underneath.

Chief Insp Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Sunday at Lerato Mine in Shape Farm. He said the now deceased Notice Sibanda (35) was working in a 20-metre-deep shaft when it collapsed.

“I can confirm that we recorded a mine accident which occurred at Lerato Mine in Shape Farm. Notice Sibanda was working with his colleagues when he entered a 20-metre-deep shaft to collect some gold ore samples. The shaft caved in and buried Sibanda underneath,” he said.

“His workmates dug him out and retrieved him from the shaft while he was still alive and they rushed him to Tshelanyemba Hospital where he died the following day while admitted.”

Chief Insp Ndebele urged mine owners and managers to ensure that their workers have all the necessary protective clothing when operating. He said they also had to ensure that their mining areas were safe for workers. The Chronicle