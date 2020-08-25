Prophet Edd Branson and Finnish wife Maria Halme divorce after four years

Jesus Generation International Ministries founder and businessman Prophet Edd Branson (31) and his Finnish wife Pastor Maria Halme have decided to call time on their marriage after four years.

The two have a three year old son together.

A source close to the family who spoke on condition of anonymity told Nehanda Radio “the two had actually separated in 2017 a year after their marriage when Maria went to stay in Finland.

While there has been a lot of speculation the source insisted the divorce was a mutual decision “based on cultural differences.”

“The only reason why people assumed that they were together was because they wanted their son to grow up seeing both his parents until he reaches a certain age where they would then be able to raise him apart,” the source told Nehanda Radio.

“Two weeks ago the couple seemingly announced during a live broadcast together that they were making their separation official with Branson taking time away from church to pray and they even prayed together in a show which just cements the idea that this was mutual,” the source added.

Efforts to get in touch with Branson’s PA (called kunaka) yielded nothing.