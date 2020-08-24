Missing couples feared dead

There are fears that two Harare couples that went missing in separate incidents this year, could have been killed and their bodies dumped at yet unknown places, police investigations show.

In mid-February, a Chinese couple went missing in the city and another couple went missing on June 21. Police said the whereabouts of the couples were still unknown and investigations were continuing.

Sources close to the investigations last week said although they had intensified the probe into the two cases, the couples could have been killed. So far, there are no leads that might assist police to locate the missing couples.

On June 21, a Borrowdale couple, Mr Gus Spartas (73) and his wife Ellen Mupfumisa (48) went missing and their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux double cab was burnt to a shell in the same suburb. The couple, which stayed alone at house number 3 Circle Close, Rolf Valley in Borrowdale, is said to have been missing since the morning of June 21.

Mr Spartas was a psychologist and all of his children and relatives are in the United States. A reward of US$1 000 is being offered for information on the couple’s whereabouts. According to neighbours, the couple left home at around 6am on that day and did not return. One of the neighbours said they only heard the couple’s vehicle leaving the house. After realising that the couple did not return home, the neighbours made a report to police.

Investigations led to the recovery of the couple’s vehicle that had been dumped and burnt in an area being developed for residential stands off Crowhill Road near Borrowdale Brooke.

The Herald understands the couple was residing in the cottage at their property while leasing the main house to another couple. The tenants are alleged to have been skipping rentals since January this year and were being charged about US$700 per month. It is said the couple disappeared around the same time Mr Sparta and his wife went missing.

Meanwhile, police are still appealing for information on the whereabouts of the Chinese couple that went missing in Harare in mid-February.

Lei Ding (35) and his wife Chi Lifen (30) disappeared on Valentine’s Day after briefly visiting a friend in Highlands. Their car, a Mercedes Benz ML was found abandoned, but intact the following day.

Friends and relatives have offered a $1 million reward for anyone with information that might assist in the search. Those with the information can also contact CID Homicide on (0242) 2758031 or send a WhatsApp message to 0733 333 331 or 0773 070326. The Herald