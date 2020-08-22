Job Sikhala remanded in custody to Monday

Opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has been remanded in custody to Monday 11:30am in Court 14 at the Harare Magistrates Court for continuation of his bail application.

On Friday, police arrested Sikhala and charged him with inciting public violence.

Sikhala had said on social media he was in hiding and was among more than a dozen activists sought by law enforcement agents in relation to the anti-government protests.

In February, Sikhala was acquitted of subversion charges by the courts after he was arrested last year.