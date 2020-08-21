Wenera actor dies

By Latwell Nyangu

Wenera soapie actor Hillary “Papa Hillie” Mlambo has died. The 36-year-old succumbed to a headache and swollen legs on Wednesday.

A close friend and fellow actor Boss Lazzy, confirmed the sad development.

“We are saddened by the passing on of Papa Hillie.

“He is a former entertainment presenter at NY Television and he acted as Landlord in the soapie Wenera.

“He also featured in the Ex-convict feature movie yeIgnite flix and Sisiria which I wrote and directed.

“He complained of a headache and his legs were swelling since Friday,” said Boss Lazzy.

Boss Lazzy said people are gathered in Kuwadzana 5.

“He was staying with his mother in Kuwadzana and he will be buried today.

“Details of where he will be buried are yet to be announced.” H-Metro