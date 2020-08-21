Rushesha voted Swansea’s best emerging player

Zimbabwe senior national football team target, Tivonge Rushesha, has won the Under-23 Player of the Season award at English Championship side Swansea.

It completes a very good few months for the fullback, who extended his stay at the Swans by another two years.

“In the academy, the Under-23s’ Player of the Season went to full-back Tivonge Rushesha, who was one of a number of young players to make a first-team debut over the season just-concluded and was an impressive performer for the development side,’’ the club said on their website.

The 18-year-old is already dreaming big after establishing himself with the side’s developmental side, which plays Under-23 competitions in Europe.

Rushesha moved to the United Kingdom in 2003 as an infant and has played youth football with Wales national age-group teams.

He was part of the Welsh Under-19 squad for the international friendly against Austria in October last year but has declared his desire to be part of the Warriors in the future.

FIFA rules allow junior players to switch allegiance.

Rushesha, who counts Benjani Mwaruwari and Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba among his role models, last year described the Warriors call-up by interim coach Joey Antipas as an honour.

“I feel privileged to be in such a position. I have followed the Africa Cup of Nations on television and have heard a lot about CAPS United from my father who always talks about (the late) Joel Shambo,’’ he told The Herald.

“I visit Zimbabwe very often, on average every two years, because that’s where I was born and it’s home.

“I always enjoy spending time with my extended family — loads of brothers and sisters.’’

Ghanaian star, Andre Ayew, has been named Swansea City Supporters’ Player of the Season and Players’ Player of the Season in the club’s end-of-season awards for the 2019-20 campaign.

Ayew enjoyed a superb year, netting 18 goals in all competitions and setting up seven more as he helped Steve Cooper’s side reach the Championship play-offs.

The 30-year-old came out on top in the fan vote for their player of the season, and was also handed that accolade by his team-mates.

In addition, Ayew also took the club’s Top Goalscorer award, and the Away Player of the Season prize.

The awards were held virtually this year as the original awards event — in conjunction with the Executive Fundraising Committee and Supporters Trust — was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic

Ayew’s season was full of inspirational displays and memorable moments, ranging from his superb assists for Bersant Celina and Sam Surridge in a win at QPR, a late winner at Luton and a simply stunning strike to sink Brentford in the first leg of the play-off semi-final. — Swansea.com/The Herald