Chiefs coach concedes Billiat isn’t flying

Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has conceded that star forward Khama Billiat, has not been at his best this season but refused to be critical of the Zimbabwean star.

Billiat has come under scrutiny from Chiefs supporters for having scored just one goal in 19 appearances for the club in 2019/20.

This, by any striker’s standards is largely inadequate, and more so for the 30-year-old former Mamelodi Sundowns star who is enduring his worst season since arriving in the PSL back in 2010.

Following their 1-3 defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic on Wednesday, Middendorp acknowledge the player’s under-performance but insisted he will continue to show support for the diminutive attacker.

“We know it’s not a great season from Khama, but everybody knows there’s huge potential and we can only support him and put him into the next movement and expect that he will do better,” said the German tactician.

Veteran South African football journalist, Mark Gleeson, who was the SuperSport TV commentator, during the Chiefs match against Celtic, also appeared to mock Billiat.

“When he last scored, Khama Billiat, way back in September, when you said corona, I thought you were mispronouncing a Japanese car maker,’’ said Gleeson.

“That’s how long since Billiat found the back of the net.

“A lot has happened since Khama Billiat’s last goal, that’s for sure.’’

Amakhosi have had to depend on the likes of Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lebogang Manyama, Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso for most of their goals as they charge for the Absa Premiership title. — KickOff/The Herald