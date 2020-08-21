16 people murdered within a week

By Nqobile Tshili

Sixteen people were murdered within a week countrywide and police have since expressed concern over the use of weapons following misunderstandings.

The murder cases were recorded between August 13 and 19 with infidelity and drunkenness contributing to most of the cases.

In one of the incidents, a man from Tsholotsho killed his father for reprimanding him during a funeral wake after he scolded mourners.

The accused is alleged to have struck his father with a three-legged fire stand leading to his death.

In Mutare, another man accused his father of cheating on his mother before killing him.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said the increase in murder cases was worrying.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) notes with concern the upsurge in murder cases during the period extending from 13 to 19 August 2020 where 16 cases were recorded countrywide. It is disturbing that some no longer value the sanctity of life,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“During this national lockdown period unnecessary gatherings should be shunned and some of these murders are occurring during illegal beer drinking sprees. Infidelity has also contributed to the number of recorded murder cases for the period under review.”

He said the public should seek counselling services as opposed to taking matters into their hands.

“The ZRP urges members of the public not to take the law into their own hands. Members of the public are encouraged to find amicable ways of resolving their differences whenever they fail to find common ground. Traditional leaders, the church, close family members and counselling experts should assist parties in finding common ground whenever there is dispute. The police are also available to assist families in resolving difference,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

He said two women aged 19 and 22 were also killed in matters relating to infidelity.

The 19-year-old teenager from Kadoma was killed for accommodating a man who wanted to meet her killer’s girlfriend in her room while the 22-year-old woman from Dema was killed by her boyfriend following a dispute over an unknown matter.

In Harare, a 21-year-old man who was found near a tuck-shop was accused of being a thief before he was killed. The Chronicle