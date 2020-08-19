Prince Dube in emotional farewell

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Zimbabwe Under-23 captain Prince Dube has bade Highlanders members and fans an emotional farewell following his move to ambitious Tanzanian side Azam where he signed a two-year US$20 000 per season contract.

Mgadafi, who has also broken into the senior national team, penned his deal with the Tanzanians on Monday afternoon after passing his medicals, linking up with his former Bosso teammate Bruce Kangwa as well as another Zimbabwean, former FC Platinum winger Never Tigere.

According to contract documents gleaned by Chronicle Sport, Azam will be expected to wire US$40 000 to Dube immediately, while his parent club Highlanders are believed to have received their US$50 000 yesterday for the sale of the 2019 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year runner-up.

Dube is set to earn a monthly gross salary of slightly below US$4 200, effective from August 16.

Writing on his Twitter timeline, Dube said words might not be enough to thank the Highlanders’ fans for the support they rendered to him during his exploits with the Bulawayo giants.

“Bosso family I can’t thank you enough for everything you have done for me in all these past years. Thank you for everything, the love, support, appreciation. Everything you did for me. Ngiyazehlisa kini lonke, ngithi ngiyabonga,” wrote Dube.

He was, as part of the contract, immediately given a fully furnished two-bedroomed apartment.

Meanwhile, Azam’s African scout, who is also an accredited player intermediary, George Deda, who worked hand in hand with another renowned intermediary Gibson Mahachi, Dube’s agent, paid tribute to the

Highlanders executive, in particular vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya for the successful conclusion of the deal.

“I reserve my special thanks to the Highlanders’ executive, especially the vice-chairman Modern Ngwenya for his role in making sure the negotiations went smoothly. I am also humbled by the co-operation of my fellow football agent Gibson Mahachi.

“This is one of those rare occasions when football agents, who are known for their fierce competition, actually collaborated to make sure that the player’s interests are secured. We want to see more of this in future,” said Deda.

A clause was inserted in the sale agreement that will see Bosso receiving 30 percent from any future sale of Dube by Azam. The Chronicle