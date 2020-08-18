Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

SportsNews

Chiefs fans full of praise for Katsande

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) title race took a turn this past weekend, as Mamelodi Sundowns played out a draw against Highlands Park, allowing Kaizer Chiefs to take a six-point lead at the top of the table after their victory over Polokwane City.

Willard Katsande
Willard Katsande of Kaizer Chiefs during the 2015/16 Absa Premiership football match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa on November 03, 2015 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Amakhosi’s line-up had changed from their mid-week draw to Bidvest Wits, most notably with midfield general Willard Katsande dropping to the bench. Katsande scored the first of Chiefs’ three quick-fire goals in their comeback victory, suggesting that he was the catalyst in Amakhosi’s quick turn around.

On SL Radio’s Fan Reaction Show podcast, one fan suggested that without Katsande in the team, Amakhosi might lose the league.

“We must always play Katsande, without Katsande there is no league. I’m warning (Middendorp), if he puts Katsande aside, he’ll lose this league.”

Many fans were full of praise for Katsande, who’s been a mainstay in Chiefs’ midfield, as well as Samir Nurkovic, who bagged a goal (his 13th goal in the PSL) and two assists.

During the podcast, fans also debated Sundowns’ title chances as the big clash between the two title hopefuls draws closer. — Soccer Laduma

