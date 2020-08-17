Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Lyon part of us: Kadewere family

By Rest Mutore

Tino Kadewere and his family are humbled by Lyon’s gesture following the death of their brother, Prince.

Lyon paid tribute to Prince during their match against Manchester City on Saturday in solidarity with teammate Tino.

The French top-flight side did their warm up to the match wearing t-shirts with the message, ‘Rest in Heaven Prince Kadewere’, a tribute to Prince.



LyonSpeaking to H-Metro yesterday, Prosper, an elder brother to the deceased, Prosper, said they are humbled by the gesture.

“It’s something that we didn’t expect. It’s so humbling to realise that they are thinking about their teammate.

“I can say Lyon is now part of us after this gesture, they are more of a family to us. We are all humbled as a family and we know that our brother is also at home when he is in France.

“Yes we are mourning but after seeing such action, you feel consoled and loved,” said Prosper.

CLASSIC TRIBUTE . . . Olympique Lyon players on Saturday night warmed-up for their Champions League match against Manchester City in Lisbon with T-shirts in the form of a tribute to Prince Kadewere, brother to one of their own, Zimbabwean striker Tino, who died in Harare last Wednesday at the age of 40. Prince was buried at his family’s rural home in Zvimba at the weekend
Prosper said Lyon sporting director Juninho has been in constant touch with him checking if the burial went on well.

“Look the Lyon manager Juninho has been calling me to check if the programme went well and of course asking the state of their player. But what humbled us most is they are concerned about us as a family.

“He (Juninho) called me when Tino was still in France and said you should be strong, you are on the ground and you need to be strong,” said Prosper.

Tino Kadewere

Prosper also revealed that they received condolence messages from Tino’s former teams, Le Havre (France) and Djurgårdens (Sweden).

“We also received calls as a family from his former teams Le Havre and Djurgårdens also to show solidarity with Tino and the family.

“It shows how those guys value a player and we are really humbled that they still consider us as part of them despite that our bother left the clubs,” he said. H-Metro

