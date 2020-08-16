Moira Knight lays into “drug addict” husband Seh Calaz for “neglecting” family

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Moira Knight has sensationally exposed her husband, Zimdancehall singer Tawanda Mumanyi affectionately known as Seh Calaz, for abusing drugs and failing to build or buy a house for his family. Moira is the daughter of popular former Radio Zimbabwe presenter Eric Knight.

In a statement she wrote on Facebook, Moira Knight accused Seh Calaz of not having time with his family adding that he did not even attend her birthday.

She slammed her husband for not having a house like other artists. She revealed that the popular Zimdancehall chanter is a lodger in Harare.

“Kutaura privately as adults ndinenge ndichitoda but as you can imagine haana chaanotaurika naye. He is very good at kutiza. I haven’t seen Tawanda since 12th august paaka tiza mumba aka jamba jura hall when i tried to talk to him. I spent my birthday with his relatives takamumirira so we could discuss a the issues but he did not turn up even after being phoned several times.

“I have been away for a few months, not on holiday but giving birth to my son and unfortunately when i came back ndakaona imba yave sango hence my reason for involving his relatives.

“On a serious and concerning note, ndinganzi ndopenga ndo bleacher handi zvare and all yes it’s fine, but at 30 years old munhu wechi rume anofanirwa kunge akura brain.

“Paya panenge pachinzi ndiri celeb or ndiri Kushoota video or panopostwa ma picture pa instagram munhu achislayer kunge slay queen every 3 hours.

“Kana kwazodoka it would be good to know munhu akuenda mumba kwake after a hard day’s work not kuswera achiTenderera mbare yese taking pictures.

Moira Knight added that she was embarrassed when Seh Calaz’s relatives visited them and found out that their furniture was old. She claimed they do not even have a table to serve food.

“But noo, dzapadhuze nekudzingwa kwadzino roja. By now having been in the industry for that long should have built even a small basic house like other artists have done. Kungonzi ndeyako and hapana achakudzinga or kuvunza rent is an achievement. Look at the sofas.

“They should have been replaced time ago because munhu anoshanda and has been for years. Zvasiyana nekuti munhu asingaende kubasa. Yes currently theres Covid/lockdown but right now as we speak i think pane video irikushootwa for flambo purposes, not for free by the way.

“Mari that is once again going out and probably not coming back. But mwana haana pekugezera or cot bed. He refurbished his studio kuti mufunge munhu akarongeka. If you see this place muchaona ndiri munhu ari right. Mumba macho hamuna any other picture but madziro aka hangwa, kunamirwa ma pictures ake enlarged nd framed.

“Ndakanyara when i had to serve hama dza Tawanda food i had to place the plates straight pa floor because table ikutadza kungotengwa kana ye $300 zvayo, i’m sure kumbare dziriko. Handipenge usually kana ndaita courage yeku taura out thats the only way he might hopefully see the seriousness of this situation,” she said. Nehanda Radio