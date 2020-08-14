Top cop in court over stands scam

A senior police officer appeared in court yesterday on charges of corruptly acquiring residential stands in Strathaven, Harare, after allegedly conniving with a top City of Harare official.

The top police officer, who is a Senior Assistant Commissioner, appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts charged with criminal abuse of office as a public officer.

He was jointly charged with Addmore Nhekairo, who is in council’s Housing and Community Service Department, when they appeared before magistrate Ms Bianca Makwande, who remanded them to August 28, 2020 on $15 000 bail each.

The State, led by Mr George Manokore alleges that on November 2, 2018, the top police officer was invited for a selection interview for allocation of a stand in Strathaven, Harare, by Nhekairo without having applied for the same.

It is alleged the top cop later submitted an application for the stand on November 5 of the same year.

Nhekairo is alleged to have selected him and offered him the stand in question.

The court heard that the top police officer later wrote a letter on a police letterhead dated December 10, 2019 and date stamped it January 1, 2020 in which he requested six residential stands.

Allegations are that he was then given three stands in Vainona, where one was allocated to his friend and brother-in-law.

The three stands have allocation letters, which were allegedly signed by Nhekairo.

It is further alleged that on the stands allocated to the top police officer, the process for due allocation of residential stands by City of Harare were done on January, 24 2020.

Processing for allocation of stands for his friend and brother-in-law were also said to have been done on the same day. The Herald