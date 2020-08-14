Mutsvangwa says ‘let’s refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe’

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire administration has remained adamant that there is no crisis in Zimbabwe and accused the media for tarnishing the country’s image.

On Monday, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa sent special envoys to Zimbabwe to assess the socio-political situation in the country following reports of massive human rights abuses by the Zanu PF government.

Ramaphosa sent former Local Government and Security Minister Dr. Sydney Mufamadi and former Deputy President Baleka Mbete.

The “Opposition of Botswana” party also condemned reports of human rights abuses by Mnangagwa’s government and vowed to be associated with the online movement #ZimbabweanLivesMatter to pressure the Zanu PF regime to act.

In a statement seen by Nehanda Radio, on Friday evening, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said there was no crisis in Zimbabwe.

She accused the media of peddling false information that there was a crisis in Zimbabwe.

“It is important that we refute press claims of a crisis in Zimbabwe. Crisis in diplomacy has specific and defined circumstances that go beyond day to day banter.

“It is common knowledge that there is no Zimbabwean issue before the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security. Neither is there one such issue before the SADC Summit. Definitely there is no such issue before the continental body, the African Union.

“South African domestic politics can be allowed to be spirited. Even then neither comments from some figures in the ruling party (ANC) nor irate remarks from its opposition ranks should be taken as the basis of creating perceptions or attributions of crisis in other nations.

“All said, there is no crisis in Zimbabwe which needs external intervention under established international treaties and conventions,” Mutsvangwa said.

When Mnangagwa took over power from late former president Robert Mugabe through a military coup in November 2017, he promised economic recovery based on respect for human rights and subsequent removal of sanctions.

Last month, investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal.

The fallout saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. But Chin’ono was also arrested together with opposition Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

They were charged for inciting violence, in connection with 31st July protests against corruption.

Three years down the line, the international community is condemning his regime for failing to respect human rights. Nehanda Radio