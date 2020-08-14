Mnangagwa fires Energy Minister Chasi, appoints Soda Zhemu

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has fired Fortune Chasi as Minister of Energy and Power Development and replaced him with Muzarabani North Zanu PF legislator Soda Zhemu.

Reports claim that Chasi was fired over his recent squabbles with suspended ZESA chair Sydney Gata.

Gata, besides being fired, had claimed that his fate was going to be decided by Mnangagwa. Gata accused Chasi of undermining efforts to curb corruption at ZESA

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, said Chasi was fired because “his conduct of government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations.”

“APPOINTMENT OF HONOURABLE SODA ZHEMU AS MINISTER OF ENERGY AND POWER DEVELOPMENT TO REPLACE HONOURABLE ADVOCATE FORTUNE CHASI

“In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment INN. 201 Act of 2013. His Excellency the President. Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Hon. Soda Zhemu Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North, as Minister of Energy and Power Development in place of the current minister.

“Hon. Advocate Fortune Chasi. The latter has been relieved of his ministerial post in terms of Section (108) 1a of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No.. 20 Act of 2013. as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations.

“The appointment of Hon Soda Zhemu and the removal of Hon Fortune Chasi is with immediate effect,” read the statement.

On Thursday last week, Mnangagwa suspended Zesa Holdings Executive Chair Sydney Gata, the entire ZESA Holdings board and “unconstitutionally” directed Zacc to investigate corruption allegations levelled against him by Chasi.

Mnangagwa has also appointed Anxious Jongwe Masuka as Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement with immediate effect to replace late former minister Perence Shiri.