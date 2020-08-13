MDC Alliance needs to build strong alliances in and outside Zimbabwe

By Sindile Ncube

We are seeing how the support for the Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime is faltering in the SADC region, and understandably so. In addition to his misrule of Zimbabwe, the human rights abuses and the systematic corruption, Mnangagwa is not a likeable character. He is not an African hero.

His life story lacks heroism or any of the pan Africanism from which Mugabe derived a lot of his support in Africa. Mnangagwa’s political history is that of using violence and intimidation.

There is not a single moment in history where you can say Mnangagwa did this for the Zimbabwean people, not a single one. That’s says a lot about him. How can someone who has been at the top of government since 1980 not have a single moment of heroism or decency towards his own people?

This lack of a humane back story makes it easy for people around the region and even in his own party to stop supporting this man. In the light of this, I believe that Nelson Chamisa needs to build alliances with people within SADC, starting with the various opposition parties in those countries.

Yes, Chamisa needs to make friends with influential bodies in Zimbabwe as well. He needs to find common ground with influential people who are also frustrated by Mnangagwa and his government – and that list of people is growing. The Zimbabwean people already don’t like this man, and have made that very clear, but those in Zimbabwe are being battered for having that point of view.

The world at large is realising that this man is a fraud and worse than Mugabe, which takes some doing by the way. The people in the region are finding it hard to defend him and his party. This gives the MDC Alliance an opportunity to make new friends and strengthen allegiances.

The more Mnangagwa is alienated from influential people within the region, the faster his removal will be. Even the Chinese need to realise that this guy is not wanted by his own people. Who would have thought that someone like Malema would publicly expose Mnangagwa in this manner?