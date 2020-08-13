Man hangs self after killing wife

By Patrick Chitumba

A Gweru man allegedly hanged himself from the roof truss of his bedroom using a rope after fatally axing his estranged wife he accused of infidelity.

The woman had allegedly received a love message on her cellphone which angered her husband leading to a misunderstanding Even after a third party spent more than two hours trying to counsel the couple that was on separation, Pride Hove (30), police said, went on to fatally axe his estranged wife, Patience Matura (22) and then hanged himself.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the deaths of Hove and his estranged wife Matura.

Insp Goko said on Monday at around 2AM, Hove’s landlord, Mr Swedi Phiri of Hertfordshire suburb who is also his uncle, was in Masvingo when he called his neighbour Mr Tobias Mavhunduka to assist the fighting couple to resolve their dispute.

He said Mr Mavhunduka engaged the couple for more than two hours and thereafter returned to his house on the belief that the dispute had been resolved.

“When Mr Phiri arrived home on the same day at around 2PM, he found Hove’s body hanging from the roof truss and immediately proceeded to Gweru Central Police Station to make a report. He didn’t enter the house since all doors were locked,” said Insp Goko.

He said police officers who attended the scene later discovered Matura’s body in one of the bedrooms with the axe still stuck on her neck. The Chronicle