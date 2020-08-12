Ngarivhume bail hearing fails to start, magistrate not available

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume’s bail hearing could not start on Wednesday because a magistrate who was “specifically” assigned to preside over his case was not available.

His lawyer, Moses Nkomo said he was shocked the magistrate did not prioritise the matter after they had agreed it was going to be heard today (Wednesday).

“We specifically mentioned that the application was going to be heard today. We have just been shocked to be advised that the application cannot be heard today because the magistrate who is specifically assigned to deal with these kinds of cases is not available.

“This is despite the fact that bail applications by their nature are urgent and they should be treated as urgent.

“Unfortunately we have to wait until Monday, that is when we are advised that the magistrate who is specifically assigned to deal with Jacob’s matter will be available.

“So it’s quite a sad day and unfortunate. We are going to explore other avenues to seek justice for Jacob,” Nkomo said.

Nkomo was also worried about the difficulties he is facing to access Ngarivhume at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

“It has been very tough not just for him but also for us as his lawyers. Getting access to him is very difficult. We have had to wait for a minimum of one hour on all occasions that we have sort to visit him. When we do visit him, we are given very limited time to engage with him,” Nkomo said.

Ngarivhume was arrested last month together with investigative journalist, Hopewell Chin’ono, who played a key role in exposing President Emmerson Mnangagwa, his son Collins and his wife Auxilia in massive allegations of corruption, the US$60m Drax Covidgate scandal that saw the arrest and dismissal of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo. Nehanda Radio