Zimra clears air on Covid-19 requirements

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has said it does not require a certificate or proof that one has tested negative for Covid-19 from stakeholders when they visit any of its premises.

This followed information from an internal communication issued on August 6 informing all clearing agents, transporters and importers of the measures that were said to be aimed at minimising the spread of the pandemic.

In a statement, Zimra said it wished to correct the information, circulated under the heading, “Notice to all clearing agents, transporters and importers — measures to contain the rise in cases of Covid-19 infections at border posts”.

“This is not the correct position, Zimra does not require a certificate or proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests from its stakeholders visiting any of its offices or premises,” said the revenue collector.

“The correct position is that Zimra is aware that due to the positioning of our offices, inland and border stations, there is a need to remain vigilant in observing and practicing procedures that reduce the high risk of exposure to Covid-19.

“In the interest of safeguarding employees, clients and the public as directed by the guidelines from the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimra is implementing measures to mitigate the likely impact and risks of this viral threat to operations and human life.”

Zimra said as it put in place measures at border posts and stations such as testing contacts of all suspected Covid-19 cases, immediate closure and subsequent disinfection of offices in instances of expected or suspected exposure to the coronavirus.

“Re-opening of disinfected offices is done with the assistance and guidance of the relevant local medical authorities, where practical, Zimra stations and offices maintain critical skeleton staff, staff are being provided with appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitisers and services are, as much as possible, being offered to clients or agents via electronic means,” it said. The Herald