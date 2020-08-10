New campaign targets ‘looters diaspora children’

By Silas Nkala

South African-based Zimbabwean secessionist Mthwakazi Democratic Alliance leader Hloniphani Ncube has launched the #PunishZimLootersChildrenabroad to prod countries hosting Zimbabwean top officials’ children to deport them on account of their fathers’ gross human rights abuses and corruption.

Ncube launched the campaign last Wednesday after former South African opposition Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane joined forces with Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema (pictured) to draw the world’s attention to the Zimbabwean crisis through a similar social media campaign, #ZimbabweanLivesmatter.

Following pressure from Maimane and Malema, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa immediately appointed two special envoys to fly to Harare in a bid to try to resolve the crisis.

Ncube said Zimbabwean “looters’ children in the diaspora” should not be spared as they were benefiting from their parents’ ill-gotten wealth while innocent citizens were struggling to feed their families under President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

“The struggle towards removing the looters in Zimbabwe must be extended towards their children residing in foreign land enjoying the taxpayers’ money, while their parents are busy abducting civilians, killing innocent infants and arresting innocent journalists who are fighting against corruption and looting of State coffers,” he said.

“I urge the foreign governments who are against human rights violations to punish the children of the looters by cancelling their residence permits as well as their study permits. The children of the coup regime cannot live a good life while innocent people are punished by their relatives. All democratic forces must join hands and stop the influence of the looters, including those who are connected to them.”

Ncube said businesses of corrupt Zimbabwean politicians in foreign lands should be shut down until human rights issues are addressed.

“Innocent infants are dying. Journalists and activists are in hiding as the coup regime is after their blood. It’s time we have a direct confrontation with them and teach them how it feels to be punished for standing for our rights. Those who violate civil rights must not be allowed to live a peaceful life,” Ncube said.

Human rights activist Effie Ncube said everything has to be done to rid the country of injustice, oppression, repression, the erosion of the rule of law and the escalation of human rights abuses.

“The circumstances are such that you cannot ignore what is taking place in the country with the hope that it will self-correct or it will be corrected by those in power,” he said.

Ibhetshu Likazulu secretary-general Mbuso Fuzwayo added:“It is fair to have them back so that their criminal parents can stop externalising money, but build good health centres and competent government schools. It is unfair for them, but their thieving parents have destroyed the jewel of Africa.” News Day